Spoilers WWE Main Event September 19, 2022

Few hours ago, WWE held broadcasts of Monday Night RAW from the SAP Center. Before seeing the show for USA Network, attendees at the venue in San Jose, California witnessed the recordings of various matches for the Main Event.

The company recorded two confrontations for its exclusive streaming program. Featured participation includes Alpha Academy, who return to Main Event after their appearances on SmackDown and before Otis’ match against Braun Strowman. The latest events on RAW and SmackDown will complete the episode that will be broadcast on Hulu Network on September 22.

Next, we review the quick results of the recording day.



Results WWE Main Event September 22, 2022

– Dana Brooke defeated Tamina.

– Alpha Academy (Otis and Chad Gable) defeated Mustafa Ali and Cedric Alexander.

