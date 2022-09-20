Sofía Vergara poses on her back to show off her rear in a bikini

Colombian actress Sofía Vergara is one of the Latin figures with the greatest international projection. She known for the acclaimed series ‘ModernFamily’ he has known how to leave his origin high in each of the projects he undertakes. In addition to her talent in front of the cameras and her outstanding charisma, Sofía boasts of a spectacular body that leaves everyone speechless with each publication that she makes on her social networks.

And it is that through their Instagram stories, the famous artist captivated all her followers by posing in a bikini in the pool, showing off her spectacular figure.

Sofía Vergara wore a tiny bikini and posed on her back in the pool, revealing her voluptuous rear. In the video the artist wrote “summer is over” along with a sad face. Undoubtedly, the actress enjoyed the most of the summer sun and the benefits of this time of year.

Sofía Vergara has become one of the main figures of the famous talent show American Got Talent. She also maintains a strong bond with her fellow Modern Family members. Even a few days ago, Sofía Vergara attended the wedding of her partner Sara Hayland with the rest of the cast of the series.

The party was attended by Sofía Vergara, who has just celebrated her 50th birthday, with her son Manolo González, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Julie Bowen, Nolan Gould and Ariel Winter.

Sofía Vergara took a turn in her career as she will play the famous drug trafficker Griselda Blanco, in a film produced by Netflix and signed by one of the creators of Narcos.

Make way for “La Madrina”: Sofia Vergara will be Griselda Blanco, the Colombian businesswoman who was behind one of the most profitable cartels in history, in the miniseries #Griselda. pic.twitter.com/tLMiOT2jyK – Netflix Spain (@NetflixES) January 19, 2022

“This series is inspired by the intelligent and ambitious Colombian businesswoman Griselda Blanco, who created one of the most profitable cartels in history. Self-sacrificing mother, Blanco’s lethal mix of charm and unsuspected savagery helped her masterfully navigate family and business, leading her to become widely known as the Godmother of Cocaine,” Netflix described.