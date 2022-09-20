Shakira Barrera in the cast of Ironheart, a new series for the creator of Desperate Housewives and other news in brief

Additionally, Netflix brings Teletubbies, Sherri Saum in CSI: Vegas and the official High School trailer back to TV.

There is not yet the official status of Marvel Studios but several newspapers, including the authoritative Deadlinereport that Shakira Barrera (GLOW) is the latest actress to have signed up for a regular role in the upcoming Disney + TV series Ironheart.

As with previous castings, no details of Barrera’s character are available at the moment. Of the series, six episodes long and streaming in the fall of 2023, we know it will see Dominique Thorne as Riri Williams, a brilliant inventor and creator of the most advanced armor since Iron Man.

The rest of the cast includes Alden Ehrenreich (Solo: A Star Wars Story), Anthony Ramos (She’s Gotta Have It), Lyric Ross (This Is Us), Manny Montana (Good Girls), Shea Couleé (RuPaul’s Drag Race), Zoe Terakes (Nine Perfect Strangers) And Regan Aliyah (XO, Kitty).

The creator of Desperate Housewives works on Jenny Is a Weapon

The creator of Desperate Housewives Marc Cherry is collaborating with FOX on the development of Jenny Is a Weapon, spy drama about a perfect Maryland housewife who, when her marriage falls apart, discovers she has special psychic powers and is recruited by a secret government agency, thus having to juggle her damaged family and efforts to save the world. If ordered, Jenny Is a Weapon would bring Cherry back to national television after the past ten years working on Devious Maids And Why Women Kill on cable and tv streaming.

Netflix brings Teletubbies back to TV

The children’s series Teletubbies, one of the biggest television hits of the 90s, will be back on TV again, on Netflix, with a new version. The second remake, available to stream November 14, will see Tinky Winky, Dipsy, Laa-Laa and Po embark on new adventures filled with wonders as they learn and grow in this “21st century update of the beloved preschool series”, with new songs. originals and the star of Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt Tituss Burgess narrator in the English version. Below is the poster.

CSI: Vegas enlists Sherri Saum in season 2

The star of Locke & Key And The Fosters Sherri Saum signed with CBS for a recurring role in the second season of CSI: Vegasannounces it TVLine. The actress will play Jodi, a board member of the Eclipse Casino. We will see her working with returning Catherine Willows of Marg Helgenbergerhelping investigators solve a case.

Poker Face: More cast additions to Peacock’s mystery drama

The Emmy and Tony Winner Cherry Jones (Succession) joined the cast of the upcoming Peacock series with Natasha Lyonne Poker Face, with a role whose details are kept secret for now. Very little is also known about the mystery drama, described as “funny” and “centered on the relationship between the characters and the case-of-the-week”. With Jones, the very large cast also joined Luis Guzmán (Shameless), Hong Chau (Watchmen), Reed Birney (Succession), Clea DuVall (The First Lady), Shane Paul McGhie (Greenleaf), Angel Desai (NCIS: New Orleans), Leslie Silva (Women of the Movement) and the rookie Jasmine Aiyana Garvin.

The Official High School Trailer

Freevee released the official trailer for High Schoolteen drama based on the story of the twins and Grammy-nominated singers Tegan And Sara Quininterpreted on screen by the content creators on TikTok Railey And Seazynn Gilliland. The series is about the search for one’s own identity, a journey that becomes more complicated when you have a twin who lives the same kind of experiences on her skin, more or less simultaneously.