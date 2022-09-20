Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle will meet in a Fight Pit at WWE Extreme Rules

During broadcasts of Monday Night RAW via USA Network, it has been confirmed that Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle will meet in a Fight Pit at Extreme Rules 2022the next WWE Premium Live Event.

Tensions between “The Vision” and “The Original BRO” definitely heated up in the latest episode of RAW. Riddle cost Rollins a victory for the United States Championship earlier in the show. In revenge, Seth decided to ruin a possible win against Judgment Day. As a result of his situation, Seth accepted Matt’s challenge to face each other inside a Fight Pit.

The structure inspired by the “Lion’s Den“ and frequented in NXT during 2020 and 2021 will make his debut on the main roster in early October.



WWE Extreme Rules 2022 will take place on Saturday, October 8 from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Fans will be able to witness this event live from the stands, or through WWE Network (Peacock in the United States). More matches and segments are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.



Undercard WWE Extreme Rules 2022



Extreme Rules match for the SmackDown Women’s Championship

Liv Morgan (c) vs. Ronda Rousey



RAW Women’s Championship

Bianca Belair (c) vs. Bayley



Fight Pit

Seth Rollins vs. matt riddle

