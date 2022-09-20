#Morelia | Sedebi reactivates traditional medicine program

• In the first year of government, more than 250 women heads of family have been trained in the preparation of natural products and therapeutic massage techniques.

Morelia, Michoacán, September 20, 2022.- With an investment of 362 thousand 624 pesos, the Ministry of Welfare (Sedebi) reactivated the Training and Granting of Supplies for Traditional Medicine program, for the benefit of 255 women during the first year of government .

Carolina Rangel Gracida, head of Sedebi, highlighted the importance of rescuing and reactivating this program during the first year of the current administration of Governor Alfredo Ramírez Bedolla, which for some reason had been forgotten by recent past administrations.

“It is pleasing to have this program again, since through the teaching of the knowledge of traditional doctors we can take care of the health of many families, especially those that are in places far away from a clinic or

clinic”.

In addition, he added that, with the knowledge acquired in the workshops, they now have the possibility of self-employment and generate economic income with the sale of products they make.

With the reactivation of this program, Sedebi offered training workshops in 11 municipalities of the state, aimed mainly at women heads of households.

In these workshops, taught by the traditional doctor Emilia Alejo Simón, they discussed auriculotherapy techniques, reflexology and the preparation of various natural products.

At the end of the training, the participants received a kit of utensils and supplies to apply the techniques learned.