Santi Giménez will be the ‘brushed’ striker for Qatar 2022

They’re going to brush it. Despite having a good football moment and taking on the challenge of going to Europe, Santiago Gimenez has a high chance of NO go to Qatar World Cup 2022because little experience makes it disposable for the Daddy Martino.

This was reported by our collaborator, David Medranoon TV Azteca, who spoke about the “brushing” of the Tri for him worldand ensures that the great controversy is the babybut that, for not being in the whole process, is the main candidate not to go.

“The one that is going to generate the most controversy: the center forward. (Martino) is not going to have four (forwards), he is going to have three, and the coach knows that it is going to generate controversy. According to how it was handled in the case of (Carlos) Acevedo, it is clear: if he cuts someone for football reasons, everything indicates that it will be Santi Giménez, because of the process, ”said the communicator.

Santi Gimenez lives a great moment, because it has three goals in the Europe League and two in the eredivisie in games that he has not been a starter, he also left five annotations in this Opening 2022 with Blue Cross.

But, after not being contemplated by the Tata Martinoeverything seems to indicate that they will be Raul Jimenez, Rogelio Funes Mori Y Henry Martin those who will be in charge of scoring goals in qatar.

