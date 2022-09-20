Ricardo Cadena is punished for criticizing the arbitration of América-ChivasMediotiempo

Midtime Editorial

Mexico / 09.19.2022 22:13:04





The National Classicwhich ended in a 2-1 victory for América over Chivas, left the coach with a bitter taste in his mouth Richard Chainwho at the end of the meeting did not hesitate to criticize the work of the refereeing body and that already brought him a sanction from the Disciplinary Commission.

It was in the networks of the Mexican Soccer Federation that the punishment to which the technician of the Guadalajarawho was financially fined for their expressions at the post-match press conference.

“The Disciplinary Commission reports that it determined penalize financially to the Technical Director of the Club GuadalajaraMr Richard Chain Martinezsince during the press conference of the match corresponding to Day 15 of the 2022 Opening Tournament, between the Clubs America and Guadalajaramade criticism of arbitration, violating the Sanctions Regulations of the Mexican Soccer Federation,” the statement said.

What did Ricardo Cadena say?

The action that triggered the fury of Richard Chain against the referees was when Sergio Flores shot on goal and William Ochoa made a spectacular save over the goal line.

The play was the subject of debate between those who saw the ball inside and those who supported the decision of the VARwhich determined not to concede the annotation for the Guadalajara.

“It is difficult for me to give a point of view, an opinion, because I was on my way to look for the referee at the end of the game. I am surprised by the expulsion of Fernando Beltran, because he is not a guy who faces, it seems exaggerated to me. Arbitration again there is a very clear picture (Flores’ shot at Ochoa’s goal) in networks that you can judge, it’s terribleI couldn’t see it until now,” he said.

​