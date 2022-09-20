Price of the dollar today September 19, peso wins the session

Today, Monday, September 19, 2022, the dollar is trading at 19.9109 pesos per unit with a downward trend in real time. The peso gains 12.88 cents against the spot interbank dollar to settle at 19.9546, compared to the last settlement, on Thursday Banxico (20.0834). On this day, the exchange rate appreciated.

After starting the first day of the week in the foreign exchange markets with a downward behavior, the local currency closed in positive while investors await monetary announcements this week.

According to the economist Gabriela Siller, among the expected publications, a new rise of 75 bp in the Fed’s reference rate in the US is anticipated, in addition to the interest surrounding the speech of its president, Jerome Powell, and the update of the projections. economic.

Dollar price in banks mexicans:

Bank of Mexico : Buy $19.9546 – Sell: $19.9546

: Buy $19.9546 – Sell: $19.9546 HSBC : Buy: $19.52 – Sell: $20.26

: Buy: $19.52 – Sell: $20.26 Banamex : Buy: $19.32 – Sell: $20.43

: Buy: $19.32 – Sell: $20.43 Bancomer: Buy: $19.83 – Sell: $20.74

Buy: $19.83 – Sell: $20.74 Banorte: Buy: $18.84 – Sell: $20.26

Buy: $18.84 – Sell: $20.26 Scotiabank: Purchase: $19.50 – Sale: $20.28

Purchase: $19.50 – Sale: $20.28 IXE: Buy: $18.86 – Sell: $2026

Buy: $18.86 – Sell: $2026 Bajio Bank: Buy: $19.61 – Sell: $20.71

Buy: $19.61 – Sell: $20.71 Monex: Buy: $19.68 – Sell: $20.23

Buy: $19.68 – Sell: $20.23 Azteca Bank: Buy: $20.16 – Sell: $20.87

Buy: $20.16 – Sell: $20.87 Inbursa: Purchase: $19.70 – Sale: $20.71

Purchase: $19.70 – Sale: $20.71 Santander: Buy: $19.53 – Sell: $21.06

Buy: $19.53 – Sell: $21.06 Exchange: Purchase: $19.4137 – Sale: $20.4242

Purchase: $19.4137 – Sale: $20.4242 Banregio: Purchase: $19.12 – Sale: $20.80

As for the bitcoinat the moment it is at 19,548.8 with an upward trend in real time.

Referring to euroit is quoted at $19.96 pesos, for $22.77 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

