Premieres of the week: The premieres arrive with the jury prize in Venice and the latest from George Clooney and Julia Roberts

The accused

Yvan Attal

french drama

Alexandre meets the daughter of his mother’s new partner and the next day she files a complaint against him for rape, this destroys the harmony of his powerful family and launches a media lawsuit.

the buco

Michelangelo Frammartino

Venice Film Festival: Special Jury Prize

In August 1961, cavers in the flourishing north of Italy discover one of the deepest caves in the world, the Abyss of Bifurto, under the gaze of an old shepherd, the only witness to virgin territory.

journey to paradise

Ol Parker

George Clooney and Julia Roberts

A divorced couple come together and travel to Bali to prevent their lovesick daughter from making the same mistake they did in their day, on this trip they will discover the sweet and surprising taste of second chances.

my emptiness and me

Adrian Silvestre

drama about transsexuality

After being diagnosed with gender dysphoria, Raphi will begin an arduous journey to assume her true identity, people she meets will give her their own advice, but only time will help her find her place.

And this… whose is it?

Emmanuel Poulain-Arnaud

french comedy

Annie and Laurent live an example marriage and together with their four children they are a happy family, but the discovery of a positive pregnancy test in the bathroom will destroy the beautiful harmony.