Having conquered the box office around the world, Marry Me – Marry mebrilliant rom-con with Jennifer Lopez, will finally be available also on demand. Monday 19th September the film will in fact be broadcast in the first tv on Sky Cinema Uno and Sky Cinema 4K – at 9.15pm – and will then be available in catalog on demand and streaming on Now.

Marry Me – Marry me: plot and cast of the film with Jennifer Lopez and Owen Wilson

Marry Me tells of aunlikely love storyliterally born by chance between two totally different people:

Kat Valdez, a famous singer, is about to get married with her rock star boyfriend Bastian, at Madison Square Garden, where large crowds of fans can’t wait to watch the celebration. Shortly before the ceremony Kat discovers that her future husband has betrayed her and out of spite of her decides to get married anyway, choosing, however, a random man from the audience. The choice falls on Charlie Gilbert, a divorced and shy high school math teacher, who is only there because he accompanied his daughter. Lou and her friend at the event.

To play the role of Kat Valdez is Jennifer Lopez. A role that seems to have been tailored to the actress and singer, one of the most loved and appreciated in recent decades, recently returned to the fore for her marriage to former flame Ben Affleck. In cinema, after some parts that were not perfectly successful, she again conquered audiences and critics with her performance in The Wall Street Girls – Business Is Business, role for which many already saw her nominated for an Oscar. In June, the documentary was also released on Netflix that tells about her troubled private and professional life. Jennifer Lopez: Halftime. Charlie Gilbert is instead played by the darling of crowds Owen Wilsonan actor with a very long career behind him, ranging from zany comedies to arthouse films – his collaborations with Ben Stiller and director Wes Anderson, who also directed him in his latest effort, are celebrated The French Dispatch.

They complete the cast Maluma – famous Latin pop star making his film debut -, John Bradley – Samwell Tarly ne Game of thronesalso recently seen in the disaster movie Moonfall -, Sarah Silverman And Chloe Coleman – young actress on the rise, in the cast of Avatar 2: The Way of Water And Dungeons & Dragons: Honor of Thieves. Marry Me is directed by Kat Coiroalready movie director of some episodes of Modern Family And She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.

