Photo: Another couple has been born within WWE NXT

In WWE we know a few romantic couples: Bron Breaker and Cora Jade, Ricochet and Samantha Irvin, Montez Ford and Bianca Belair, Karrion Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux, Javier Bernal and Tatum Paxley, Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch… And also Superstars whose boyfriend or girlfriend is outside the company , as is the case of Zelina Vega with Malakai Black, Madcap Moss with Tenille Dashwood or Charlotte Flair with Andrade. And now we confirm the birth of a new romance in NXT.

► Nathan Frazer and Thea Hail are a couple

In a recent social media post, which she retweeted, wrestler Nathan Frazer confirms he is dating wrestler Thea Hail. As we always say, we can only be happy for them and wish them well in their private lives. We will be attentive to see if we have news about steps forward in their relationship soon. Although understanding that they have just started dating, it is most likely that they will not give them soon. Be that as it may, a new couple has been born in the strings.

Still haven’t seen any of the movies pic.twitter.com/v7BHZo8NWa — Nathan Frazer (@WWEFrazer) September 19, 2022

Until now, we haven’t had many opportunities to talk about them professionally since are starting their careers with the company. He is 24 years old and started working in NXT UK in 2021 before making the jump to NXT in May. He once fought for the British brand’s top championship and came close to the Heritage Cup. He had previously worked in companies like GCW, AEW or IMPACT! Wrestling. She is 19 years old and started directly on the yellow mark, through NXT Level Up. She has only had 12 matches in WWE. Although it is not too strange since she started her career last year, interestingly, in All Elite Wrestling. We will see what the future holds romantically and luchistically for these two Superstars.