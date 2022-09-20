Nissan recalls more than 200,000 pickup trucks

Check out the new retro-styled 2023 Nissan Z 1:06

New York (CNN) — Nissan recalled more than 200,000 pickup trucks due to the risk that the vehicles could roll while parked.



Nissan Frontiers and Titans from model years 2020 to 2023 are the affected models, representing 203,223 vehicles sold.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said trucks could mistakenly skid because the transmission’s parking pawl, which prevents vehicles from moving, may not work when trucks they are in “park” mode.

Owners are advised to use the parking brake every time they park.

This voluntary recall campaign is separate from the one announced in June for certain trucks, according to Nissan. The company recalled more than 180,000 Frontiers and Titans from 2020-2022 for the same risk.

Nissan said it will send letters to owners on November 1. Affected buyers can contact Nissan’s customer service line at 1-800-867-7669.