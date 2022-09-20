Nicolas Cage wants to play Egghead, the curious villain of Batman

Nicolas Cage has to want to get into very curious roles. Since the beginning of his career, the artist has been one of the few who has had no problem playing all kinds of characters; from treasure hunters, to criminals of all kinds and superheroes. Mandy’s protagonist is right now experiencing one of the best moments of his career, appearing in various successful projects, such as Pig, and aiming to sneak back into the big Hollywood productions. But that does not mean that Cage does not want to continue giving life to unique characters. In a recent chat with Happy Sad Confusedthe actor has explained that would love to play Egghead, one of the most curious villains of Batman.

Nicolas Cage continues to show a particular taste for choosing roles

“What I mean is like Vincent Price’s Egghead, right? He’s one of our other great American superstar actors that I look up to and I had a lot of fun growing up with Theater of Blood. So I was watching the Batman show, because I really wanted to see what Vincent Price was going to do. And the character was hilarious,” Cage started. “I mean, it all starts with ‘Egg-cellent.’ But I’m not going to call Warner Bros. This is just one more fun thing. Because I’m on a red carpet, someone asks me a question, I want to give them a fun answer. But there is an approach to that character that could be terrifying. And I’ve thought about it a lot. I’m not going to share it with you“, he concludes.







The actor has once joked with Egghead, but with this he makes it clear that he has had thoughts related to getting into the skin of the character. It is evident that all this comes as a result of Vincent Price, a well-known actor in horror and the fantastic that he seems to have idolized. For now, we will see Cage in movies like Renfield, where he will get into the skin of Dracula in a somewhat particular way. Or at least that’s how the filtered images of the filming set drop it.

Font.