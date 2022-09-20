New clues about the possible return of Bray Wyatt to WWE come to light

After the cryptic use of the song WhiteRabbit of the Jefferson Airplane, the mysterious lights outages and the video published by WWE through a QR code, in the last hours they have still been discovered more clues which could indicate that the Bray Wyatt’s return to the company is imminent.

Some of the new signs would be masked in the promotional poster for the match between Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle for Extreme Rules. As you can see below, in the background of the image, behind Riddle, there is a lantern very similar to the one that Bray Wyatt took to the ring, and just below, we observe some fireflies. Both, constant symbols of Wyatt in his stage of the Wyatt Family.

Added to that, it has been discovered that the words “YOU DID” of the video published by WWE through QR are written with the same font with which it was written “FIND ME” in one of the Bray Wyatt shirts that were sold years ago.

And as if that were not enough, the group Jefferson Airplane, which has been key in this entire operation since their song was played WhiteRabbit in non-televised moments, he also has a theme called let me in On the disk Jefferson Airplane Takes Off from 1966. let me in is another of the famous quotes that Wyatt has worn throughout his career with the company.

As the hours go by, speculation continues to grow and more and more clues come to light. According to the video shown by WWE with the QR, this friday september 23 something could happen, so we will be especially vigilant in SmackDown.

