Luxury perfumes, booming business

With fewer inhabitants than Brazil, Mexico is the main consumer of luxury fragrances in Latin America for the Coty firm.

The company markets brands such as Calvin Klein, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Marc Jacobs, Katy Perry, Nautica, Davidoff, Roberto Cavalli and Escada, among others.

The reason for this increased consumption of luxury fragrances is due to the number of department stores and shopping centers in the country, as well as the knowledge that Mexicans have of luxury brands due to their exposure to the US market and access to brands that brought with it the signing of various trade agreements.

Nicolás Fischer, general director of Coty Brazil and head for Latin America, said that, with a population of 120 million inhabitants, against 217 million in Brazil, Mexico has a 30% larger market for luxury fragrances.

“This is due to the sophistication of the market and the way of selling in department stores,” he said in an interview with EL UNIVERSAL.

“Brazil is our base for the consumption of massive products and Mexico is the center of excellence for higher value products.”

Mexicans also prefer more concentrated fragrances so the scent lasts longer, he added.

The country is also a spearhead for new products, such as Gucci’s makeup division and Kylie Jenner’s new KylieSkin line, which launched in April and arrived in Mexico before any other country in Latin America.

In addition to perfumes, Coty’s best-selling products in Mexico are makeup with brands such as Covergirl, Sally Hansen and Max Factor.

Manuel González Caamaño, director of Coty Mexico, added that at the continental level, more than half of the luxury market corresponds to fragrances and the rest to cosmetics and skin care, so it is in these segments where there is greater growth potential. .

Latin America, in fact, is the third most important region for the company.

Regarding electronic commerce, Fischer recognized that the Mexican market is still underdeveloped for the placement of products such as fragrances, since in the country only 5% of the sale of perfumes is via electronic commerce, while in Brazil it reaches 30%.

In Brazil, he added, pharmacies already receive orders via WhatsApp and deliver the product in two hours; In addition, supermarkets are used as distribution centers for products that are purchased online. In Mexico, the only e-commerce sales channel is department stores such as Palacio de Hierro, Liverpool, Sears or Sephora.

As of June 30, Coty’s worldwide sales grew 15%, with the luxury fragrance division up 20% and beauty products up 7%.