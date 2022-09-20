Little Caesars: who invented pizza and what is its history?

A blind date gave rise to one of the most successful businesses in recent years: the Little Caesars pizzeria chain, which is characterized by its immediacy, low prices and also by its long lines in each of its branches.

Garden City, Michigan, United States, is the place where the first Little Caesars branch was installed in 1959, five years after the wedding of its owners.

Who invented Little Caesars pizzas?

Mike Ilitch and Marian Bayoff are the creators of these pizza. They were married in 1954, a few months after meeting on a blind date arranged by the young man’s father.

In 1959, the couple decided to invest all their savings in a pizzeria, not knowing that 10 years later they would have 50 branches in the United States and Canada. How did they do it? Marian and Mike managed to expand their business after coming up with the “million dollar idea”: franchising.

Due to the success of their business, the Ilitch Bayoff family bought a mushroom farm to improve the quality and price of their products, they also acquired the Fox Theater in Detroit, which they remodeled to become their world headquarters.

The phrase “Pizza, pizza!” This famous business arose in 1979, with the offer of two pizzas for the price of one and the concept of Hot-N-Ready (ready and hot pizzas instantly) appeared until 1997.

little Caesars He arrived in Mexico in 2006, where he set up his first store in Ciudad Juárez, Chihuahua. Currently, the company not only has a presence in America, but also took its pizzas and other products to the other four continents.

David Scrivano, CEO of little Caesarshe said in an interview for Forbesthat the worldwide success of the business lies in different factors, ranging from the logo to the taste of the pizzas and the speed of the purchase.