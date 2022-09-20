Like cigarettes and vintage cars, Alberto Ciaschini presents his décolleté: shoes for lovers of the pleasures of life
Expression of the highest Made in Italy excellence, they are glamorous, irreverent and able to provide a completely original interpretation of the oldest game in the world: seduction.
THEn a world where everything we like seems to be constantly put on the index, there is someone who makes shoes for women taking inspiration from some of the principles – not really moral, but certainly immortal – for which we think it is still worth living: sensuality, vices and vintage cars. Then let’s put them in an imaginary set, with languid cinema divas, glamorous evening dresses and a few cigarettes: this is how a perfect noir is created. Alberto Ciaschinian esthete of Marche origins, took all this and made it sculpture, modeling it on the sinuous silhouette of the female evening shoe. But with these ingredients, after all, he has always played with them. Remember the décolleté with lipstick-shaped heel that in 2014 depopulated at the feet of Katy Perry and Lana Del Rey? The creative mind behind the “Lipstick Heels” was her own, and with a simple and ingenious move Ciaschini brought the men’s footwear brand Alberto Guardiani to the women’s market. After a training course on the Italian and international scene (Loewe, Giorgio Armani and Trussardi are just a few names), in 2021, Ciaschini founded his very personal footwear brand, in which he brings together all the influences and inspirations he has collected over the past years. .
Un bit like in a Tarantino film, in the campaign of the line “Smoking-Hot” there are stinging irony, stunning classic cars, and lots of bare legs. A perfect setting in which to portray a shoe that does not go unnoticed, despite its shape emanating all the classicism of the typical female evening shoe. But the cult element – to return to Tarantino’s films – is enclosed in a precious and indelible detail: the cigarette-shaped heel, the unexpected detail that intrigues, captures and then convinces. Because it is there, behind the scenes of a classic and glossy silhouette, that the transgressive spirit of Smoking-Hot shoes is kept.
M.agnetic and exuberant, Alberto Ciaschini’s line tells of one authentic femininity, which combines elegance with fun and embraces that desire for lightness that you don’t want – and must – never give up. From décolleté to classic sandals, up to geometric open-toe heels with 11 heels, the Smoking-Hot models release self-confidence with a pinch of provocation, playing with sexy imaginaries against the backdrop of an irresistible vice. And for those who love to dare even more, the total black color is also combined with a variant in rose gold for the décolleté, and in fluorescent yellow and fuchsia for the sandals. Literally from the spotlight!
Land shoes from the Smoking-Hot line are also customizable, with a made-to-order service that allows you to choose the construction material, from suede to patent leather, up to soft satin. All obviously Made in Italy, with inventories of prestigious Italian tanneries and the mastery of the Marche footwear artisans. And for such an original shoe, even the packaging is no less: each model will arrive in a mini beauty box in the shape of a hatbox. In short words: here are the ideal shoes for those who love luxury, but terribly hate boredom.