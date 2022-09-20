Like cigarettes and vintage cars, Alberto Ciaschini presents his décolleté: shoes for lovers of the pleasures of life

THEn a world where everything we like seems to be constantly put on the index, there is someone who makes shoes for women taking inspiration from some of the principles – not really moral, but certainly immortal – for which we think it is still worth living: sensuality, vices and vintage cars. Then let’s put them in an imaginary set, with languid cinema divas, glamorous evening dresses and a few cigarettes: this is how a perfect noir is created. Alberto Ciaschinian esthete of Marche origins, took all this and made it sculpture, modeling it on the sinuous silhouette of the female evening shoe. But with these ingredients, after all, he has always played with them. Remember the décolleté with lipstick-shaped heel that in 2014 depopulated at the feet of Katy Perry and Lana Del Rey? The creative mind behind the “Lipstick Heels” was her own, and with a simple and ingenious move Ciaschini brought the men’s footwear brand Alberto Guardiani to the women’s market. After a training course on the Italian and international scene (Loewe, Giorgio Armani and Trussardi are just a few names), in 2021, Ciaschini founded his very personal footwear brand, in which he brings together all the influences and inspirations he has collected over the past years. .