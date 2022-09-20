Leonardo DiCaprio in the new season of ‘The Squid Game’? This is what your director says

yesYo ‘The Squid Game’ has been one of the biggest booms on digital platforms, its second season could be even more so, after coming to light the possibility that Leonardo Dicaprio participate in the project Hwang Dong-hyuk.

How is this possible? style series battle royale It was a tremendous success in 2021, applauded by the public and critics, which is why a second season is crying out, but before that the first part has received numerous awards and nominations. At a Netflix press conference, its creator, screenwriter and director Hwang Dong-hyuk, was asked about his plans and left everyone speechless with the name of Leo.

DiCaprio could participate in the second season

It all happened in the capital of South Korea, Seoul, at a Netflix event in which Dong-hyuk was asked about the progress in the series, whose preparation has already begun: “There won’t be any well-known Hollywood actors in season 2… it’s still set in Korea”he began by saying, but since there is expected to be a third season, the director dropped the possibility of a historic collaboration, taking advantage of the fact that DiCaprio is a fan of the series: “Perhaps, if time or circumstances allow, we can ask Leo to join the games.”

“We will start filming the second season next year and it will be released the following year”Dong-hyuk detailed. Of course, for the first season, we know very well that ‘The Squid Game’ does not need the claim of a great Hollywood actor to be successful.