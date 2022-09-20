Last minute celebration of the players at the Wizink in Madrid

The Spanish basketball team that won its fourth Eurobasket there was a Mass bath at the Wizink in Madrid before more than 10,000 enthusiastic fans who wanted to celebrate with their idols the continental title won in Berlin.

The Madrid venue recorded an almost full house to offer their affection to the 12 internationals and the coaching staff, who were able to celebrate the achievement of a somewhat unexpected gold medal. The fans packed the track and the stands of the pavilion long before the European champions arrived at around 8:00 p.m. to star in a party that lasted just over an hour.

After the presentation of all the staff and of the players, it was Sergio Scariolo the first to take the floor to address those present. “Thank you very much, once again we are all European champions,” said the Italian, with a smiling face. In addition, the coach used a cinematographic simile to talk about the title of his team. “Do you remember the Will Smith movie ‘The Pursuit of Happyness’ when he says to his son ‘Don’t let anyone tell you that you can’t do somethingif you want something, go for it,'” Scariolo remarked to the applause of the public.





The captain Rudy Fernández was very affectionate with Scariolo. “We’ve been together for a long time, we’ve won four European gold medals and we’ve lived through it all, but what you’ve done with this team is incredible,” he confessed, later thanking each of his teammates one by one: “I enjoyed it as if I was a 21-year-old kid.

Among his praises were Willy Hernangómez for being “a hell of a guy” and deserving the Eurobasket MVP, Lorenzo Brown for his “sacrifice and commitment” or Xabi López-Arostegi for being “one of those who always” wants in his equipment. “Alberto! Please, how do you defend!” He yelled at Alberto Díaz.





Willy Hernangomez, encouraged by the cry of MVP, highlighted his relationship with Scariolo. “I want to thank Sergio for everything he has squeezed out of me and the fights that have fallen on me, and the ones that remain.”

lorenzo brownalso very applauded, tried without much success with Castilian, and Juancho Hernangomez, stellar in the final against France, recalled, with his voice already very ‘touched’, that he told Jaime Fernández to be “calm because they are all going to enter”. “Sometimes life seems like a movie, but this is better, this is the truth,” he assured in relation to his leading role in Adam Sandler’s “Claw.” Neil Diamond’s ‘Sweet Caroline’ was in charge of closing the party at WiZink.