Lali Esposito and Peter Lanzani in a video that excites their fans

The video of Lali Esposito and Peter Lanzani that excites their fans



“Where there was fire, ashes remain”, goes the popular saying. However, will it apply to all ex-partners? In the last few hours, a video of Lali Esposito and Peter Lanzani, who were boyfriends during their time in Almost angels and his fans were excited about the possibility of seeing them together again.

In the images you can see both actors, who coincide these days in the film festival of Saint Sebastianwalking embraced nothing more and nothing less than the red carpet.

Lali Esposito and Peter Lanzani

Immediately his fans, self-styled “laliters” They expressed themselves happily through social networks about the possibility that they would be together again: “You go, you come back, you fall in love, I fall in love, but among seven million people I have that red thread with you and it will not be cut ”, “How nice it is to follow laliter for so many years and that the universe continues to reward us for so much resistance”, “Lali and Peter today and always, really”, “Thank you for so much 2022″, “Always”, “Guys, hold on 2022″, “Lali and Peter together in Spain”, “Just seeing them hugging made my day”, “I was studying and my mom called me excited to show me the video of Lali and Peter, then she tells me ‘today we see Almost Angels again, I finally turned her into one more schizophrenic.”

Lali Esposito and Peter Lanzani in Casi Angeles

In 2020 they had made a live together on Instagram doing also like now, raving their fans. At that time, the singer and interpreter of “Discipline”, “N5 ″ and “Diva” had confessed that she had had a hard time convincing him to participate. “At first I didn’t want to know anything. ‘You kill me,’ he told me,” she said.

“With that hair and that beard, if you make a difference with Casi Ángeles, you are Tom Hanks in El Náufrago”she had joked about the actor’s look and then continued: “There is a real affection between the two of us and between the whole team. I don’t know if all the labor groups have people who are healthy at heart with good intentions. I see your movies and I’m dying of emotion because I’ve known you from the moment you started acting.”

“A lot of things happened, we are a group that love and support each other. We have a clear objective of what we want to do. The most important thing is the inner search, what do you want to achieve, dedicate time, training, with impetus and do different projects trying to find yourself in what you do. I don’t take it as a job. We are not waiting for results. I make a film to find myself in a character. We are always students, the problem is when we stop thinking that we are not, that there is no such thing as an error and that we are not going to make a mistake”, he added.

Lali Esposito and Peter Lanzani were boyfriends when they made Casi Ángeles

They met in 2006 when they were both doing Chiquititas and they immediately got engagedAlthough the romance did not last long. Weather later they met again Almost angels, the fiction in which they played a couple and the fiction became reality and they bet on love again. After keeping the relationship secret for quite some time, they began to show themselves together again.

In 2009 they broke up for good and shortly after she began dating Benjamín Amadeo, also a partner in the Cris Morena strip that they both starred in. At that time, she was in charge of clarifying that the relationships did not overlap: “I had a very nice relationship with Pedro Lanzani, from a very young age and for several years, and now I am dating. When I started dating Benja we were finishing recording Casi Angeles, and with Peter we had broken up more than a year and a bit ago. I have the best relationship with Pedro and I feel that he understood it because I fell in love. I did not cheat on Pedro or any of those things that people think”.

