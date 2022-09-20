Kourtney Kardashian reveals if she and Travis Barker like to be called “Kravis”

Image Credit: Image Press Agency / NurPhoto / Shutterstock

Kourtney Kardashian43, she confirmed that she was a huge fan of her and her husband Travis BarkerThe couple’s nickname. “I love the name ‘Kravis’. I think it’s so funny, ”the Keeping up with the Kardashians alum said AND! News on September 13. “Kravis” is fans’ way of referring to the power couple, who got married in May 2022 after dating for over a year and a half.

During the interview, Kourtney also asked her sister why Kylie Jenner25 and Travis Scott, 31, hasn’t earned the coveted nickname “Kravis,” as the latter couple have been together longer. “Travis [Barker] the other day she said to me, “It’s Kylie and Travis [Scott] name also Kravis? ‘ And I’m like, ‘No’, but why wasn’t it like that? ” Kortney said. “Because they were before us,” he added

“But I love Kravis,” the founder of POOSH also said, before revealing that she and Travis “sometimes refer to each other as Kravis.” This is pretty much the first time Kourtney has turned to the nickname “Kravis”, and it’s great for us fans that we finally got confirmation that Kourt appreciates the nickname!

Kourtney and Travis were friendly neighbors during her intermittent ten-year relationship with Scott Disick, the father of his three children. In the end, The Kardashians star and the Blink-182 the drummer acted on their feelings for each other, and are now happily married to a beautiful mixed family that includes Travis’s three children with whom he is co-parent Shanna Moakler.

Recently, Kourtney talked about the couple’s first date TODAY. She admitted that she was almost too “shy” to go to the movies with Travis. Kourtney also confirmed in the interview that she “was a fact” she would take her husband’s last name. “It wasn’t a thought. Now my middle name is Kardashian, ”she said.