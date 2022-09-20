Kourtney Kardashian applauds the pregnancy speculation on Instagram

Ads

Kourtney Kardashian isn’t here for any speculation about her body. The Kardashian The star cheered on the pregnancy speculation in the comments section of her Instagram post on Sept. 18, making it clear that she won’t tolerate any rumors about her body.

Kardashian shared a behind-the-scenes photo slideshow of the campaign shoot for her new vitamin line Lemme, in which she sports nude-colored undergarments and holds her stomach in one of the photos, making some fans think she was subtly announcing a pregnancy. . “Wait a minute, I missed that she is pregnant,” commented one follower to the post. Kourtney answered her question by denying the rumor and giving a quick applause. “No, but you miss a woman’s body,” she wrote.

This isn’t the first time Poosh’s founder has had to battle rumors of pregnancy after sharing photos of her body on social media. In August 2021, he shared a photo of her posing in a cropped top and high-waisted skirt in her closet, which showed the top half of her stomach. An Instagram user commented “SHES PREGNANT” on her post, leading Kardashian to respond by clarifying: “I am a woman with a BODY”.

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian

While Kardashian is battling baby bump speculation now, she hopes to get pregnant in the near future. The reality star detailed her IVF journey with her current husband Travis Barker in the first season of The Kardashians, explaining in the second episode that “it was not the most surprising experience” and that her medications caused her depression. “I have everything in the world to be happy with,” she said. “I just feel a little bit out of my mind, not like me, super moody and hormonal, like I’m crazy half the time.”

Kardashian also explained that the effects of IVF on her body made her extremely sensitive to social media chatter about her weight. “Every single person on social media is like her, ‘Kourtney is pregnant, Kourtney has gained so much weight,’” she said. “I’m like, it’s so rude to comment on people when you have no idea what they’re actually going through.”