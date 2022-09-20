Kim Kardashian bought Cindy Crawford’s mansion for $ 70 million

The entrepreneur sold some properties in Calabasas to invest the money in her new oceanfront property in Southern California, a further step towards her new independence.

The evolution of Kim Kardashianincreasingly determined to build her new life as a business woman and single mom, also passes through the real estate market, a sector that celebrity enthusiasts always keep an eye on as it reveals big changes. The founder of Skims is changing the composition of her properties and has recently bought a villa in Malibu overlooking the ocean. The property, built in the 1940s, has also belonged to Cindy Crawford in recent years and is part of a larger estate overlooking the hills overlooking the El Sol beach. The cost of the operation is higher than seventy million dollars.

Kim Kardashian’s new life (and new homes) deepening



The Kardashians, from 22 September the second season. Trailer Fans of the family adventures of the Kardashian-Jenner clan will be happy to know that soon the stories of the protagonists will have a new fairytale scenario as it is clear that Kim Kardashian’s new mansion will soon host the cameras of The Kardashiansthe reality show broadcast in the States by Hulu and in Italy by Disney + (also visible on Sky Q and via the app on Now Smart Stick).

Accustomed to spending long weekends on the beaches of Southern California, Kim and her sisters often move with their respective offspring to Malibu where for years also Caitlyn Jenner, adoptive father of Kris’s eldest daughters: Kourtney, Khloé and Kim, has also resided.

Kardashian’s sentimental affairs, from her divorce with Kanye West to her breakup with Pete Davidson, prompted the entrepreneur and social media star to sell one of her possessions in Calabasas, the city where she lives with her children and where she often resides. also West, to invest the sum of seventy million dollars in this new estate in Encinal Bluffs which last March was valued at over one hundred million dollars.

The villa: a historic home in Malibu SEE ALSO All gossip videos Affair aside, the villa, in Mediterranean style, is immersed in a space of land of three acres, extending over an area of ​​almost seven hundred square meters and is equipped with four bedrooms, five bathrooms and several lounges with views of the surrounding mountains, all in all, a modest property compared to the former Mrs. West’s princely residences. The villa offers ample possibilities for relaxation and enjoyment and includes a barbecue area, a tennis court and an outdoor swimming pool. Before Kim, the property belonged to a businessman who owned it taken over by Cindy Crawford which was also involved in a renovation of the spaces in 2016.

The latest sale, handled by multi-zero real estate specialist Jade Mills, ranks among the most expensive since the start of the year in the state of California.

