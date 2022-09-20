Ken Shamrock offers himself to WWE as a referee for the Extreme Rules Fight Pit

Last night on RAW, Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle agreed to meet on October 8 at Extreme Rules in a Fight Pit Combat, a type of fight inspired by the old Lion’s Den. Because of this, a Twitter user proposed that Ken Shamrock was the referee special guest for the fight, and the former WWF fighter dropped that he would be delighted to play that role.

Giancarlo Aulino: “Perfect match to bring @ShamrockKen back as special guest referee“.

Ken Shamrock: “I couldn’t be more in agreement“.

It is worth mentioning that Ken Shamrock is a UFC legend, and this Fight Pit is a fight with elements very typical of MMA. In the past, Riddle himself has already had a confrontation in a Fight Pit Match in which Kurt Angle was named special guest referee, so it would not be unreasonable for Shamrock to be part of it.

As for the former WWF Intercontinental and Tag Team Champion, he is still a part-time wrestler, and this summer he had a match in an independent promotion. Also, Shamrock has been very active on Twitter in the last few hours, and wanted to praise the work that WWE has done recently.

“There are some interesting things happening in WWE lately.Very excited to see what this new era brings! hope to see some of attitude (attitude).”

