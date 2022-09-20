Keanu Reeves will return for the Constantine sequel

After 17 years, Keanu Reeves will reprise his role as the exorcist and demonologist in the sequel to Constantine. For now not many details of the production are known other than Francis Lawrence, who directed the first film in 2005, will also return in the direction and that this time the script will be in charge of Akiva Goldsman (I’m legend Y The Da Vinci Code).

The original film -which is based on the comics of hellblazer from DC Comics – follows the character of John Constantine, a man born with the gift of recognizing angels and demons on the earthly plane. In an attempt to end his life, he ends up damning his soul, so he seeks redemption by protecting the border between heaven and hell.

In addition to Reeves, the 2005 film featured performances by Rachel Weisz, Shia LaBeouf, Djimon Hounsou, Tilda Swinton and José Zúñiga, among others. In the first week of its release, Constantine grossed over $200 million at the box office worldwide, so plans for a sequel were discussed for years to come without coming to fruition. Last year, Variety reported that HBO Max was developing a series around the character of John Constantine, but despite having four scripts, the project was suspended.

Reeves recently lent his voice to the animated film DC League of Super Pets and, in the coming months, will return to the big screen with the fourth installment of John Wick. According to director Chad Stahelski, the film would already be finished and would be the longest in the franchise.