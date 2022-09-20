Kate Winslet is hospitalized after suffering an accident during the filming of the film ‘Lee’ – El Financiero

british actress Kate Winslet was hospitalized this Monday, September 19, after suffering an accident in Croatia during the filming of a scene for the film Read.

The winner of the Oscar and a Golden Globe in 2022 for Mare of Easttown He suffered a spectacular fall on a set in Croatia where he is participating in the recording of his new film production. Winslet was taken to a hospital per protocol to be examined by a doctor to rule out any injuries.

“[Kate Winslet] She was taken to a hospital as a precautionary measure required by the production company. She is doing well and will be filming, as planned, this week, ”reports a statement published by the Deadline site.

What is the movie about read in which Kate Winslet participates?

The interpreter of ‘Rose’ in titanica and from ‘Hannah Schmitz’ in The Reader will now star in the biographical drama readdirected by American filmmaker Elle Kuras.

Kate Winslet, 46, will play ‘Lee Miller’, a former Vogue magazine model who becomes involved as a correspondent in World War II.

The story is based on Lee Miller, who went from being the muse of the artist Man Ray to traveling to the front lines of the war as a photojournalist with the intention of capturing the atrocities of Nazi Germany and the suffering of the Jewish people in the 1930s and 1940s. .

read It will also feature performances by Jude Law as the artist ‘Roland Penrose’, husband of the protagonist; Josh O’Connor as their son; Marion Cotillard as ‘Solange D’Ayen’, editor of Vogue magazine; and Andres Riseborough as ‘Audrey Withers’, editor of Vogue and friend of ‘Lee’.

The Oscar winner, in addition to starring in this film, also participates as its producer. In addition, Winslet awaits the long-awaited premiere of Avatar: The Water Sense for this next December 16, where he plays ‘Ronal’ in this sequel directed by James Cameron.