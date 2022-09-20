Kardashian fans spot “terrifying” details on Khloe’s bedroom door in the background of the video

KHLOE Kardashian shocked fans who noticed a strange detail on the reality star’s door in his bedroom.

The detail was spotted in a throwback scene from the former E! series, Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

A fan shared a screenshot of the scene on an online platform where Khloe’s older sisters Kourtney, 43, and Kim, 41, had a physical altercation at her home.

Kim’s back was turned towards the camera as she seemed to be pushing her brother out of Khloe’s room.

However, viewers zoomed in on Khloe’s bedroom door, which had numerous locks and bolts.

The original poster started the discussion by asking, “Isn’t this Khloe’s bedroom door? Why are there so many locks? “

Others lingered with their thoughts in the wire, with many believing that padlocks were an added precaution to protect his valuables.

“I imagine access to his closet is through his bedroom. Imagine the amount of money tied up in their bags / shoes / clothes / jewelry etc? ” one person commented.

“I’m sure he always has waitresses, chefs and other people around his house all the time. I’d lock up my shit too, ”said another.

“Ugh. How terrible it is not to be able to feel completely safe in your home, ”sympathized a third.

“Probably due to the theft and a lot of people going in and out of the house,” echoed a fourth fan.

It almost obviously looks like a security measure. They’ve had so many problems with stalkers and madmen, ”one fifth theorized.

“Yeah, I’m pretty sure it’s one of Kendall’s [Jenner]The stalkers managed to enter her home while she was there. She had a weapon! So damn terrifying, ”someone else said, referring to the frightening raid of Khloe’s younger sister in 2018.

“It gave me the creeps to read this,” added another.

Khloe, 38, has since moved into a $ 17 million Hidden Hills mega-home alongside her 66-year-old mother Kris Jenner.

TRADANTE SCANDAL

The founder of Good American planned to share the house with her dad, Tristan Thompson, and their 4-year-old daughter, True before news of the NBA star’s love child scandal spread.

In December, Tristan, 31, confirmed that she was having an affair with fitness instructor Maralee Nichols, 31, and that she had conceived a baby boy.

The athlete allegedly had an exclusive relationship with Khloe at the time.

Maralee gave birth to a baby boy, Theo, days later, although she claimed that Tristan had not yet met their son.

Before Khloe learned of the cheating scandal, she had already decided to have a second child with Tristan through a surrogate mother.

The couple welcomed their son – whose name remains unknown – in August.

The TV star hasn’t been publicly spotted with her son, nor has she shared photos of True’s little brother.

MORE TO THE STORY?

The fallout from Tristan and Khloe’s relationship will apparently manifest in the second season premiere of The Kardashians.

The previous season ended with Khloe learning about Maralee’s relationship and pregnancy.

Some fans think the story will continue into the new season by sharing Khloe and Tristan’s surrogacy news.

“I mean, this is definitely what the episode seems to be alluding to,” wrote one user in an online thread.

“I think it makes sense because Kim said in the season finale when Tristan cheated again, ‘If that’s not a sign of not having another baby with him, I don’t know what it is.'”

They added: “A little hint that they didn’t know about surrogacy at the time or that Khloe was talking about addressing the issue of surrogacy.

“Or it’s all bullshit, and they already knew …”

Another speculated: “Given how quiet they’ve been about the new baby and Khloe’s name, you can vouch for it’s plots.

Rumors have also circulated that the former couple rekindled their romance after fans noticed that Tristan “liked” a bikini photo of Khloe on social media.

