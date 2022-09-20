Jonathan Lipnicki (‘Stuart Little’) explains what happened to his acting career

Jonathan Lipnicki it may not be a name that sounds like that at first. Instead, if we say the child they pampered Tom Cruise Y Renée Zellweger in Jerry Maguire or that he became the best friend of a mouse in Stuart Little, it is already more likely to be familiar to you. And it is not surprising, since his fame evaporated over time after those two films, until no one recognized Lipnicki anymore more than twenty years later.

Until now, the only thing we knew about Lipnicki was that he had grown up, and that his change from the boy we remembered was quite radical. However, now it has been the actor himself who has come out to explain what happened at that time, why he was away from the cameras for so long and, above all, what he is doing now with his life so much. time after.

“The biggest transition for me was that I didn’t work for a long time. And people have always put it down to ‘Oh, he went to high school’ and that kind of thing. And that’s the story people tell sometimes when they’re not working.. Or, if they are child actors, they say they take a break and that’s it. I took some time, in the sense that it was not the only priority I had. But I didn’t work just because I didn’t work. I didn’t get roles in a good season,” confesses Lipnicki, who was nine years old when he filmed Stuart Little And now he’s about to turn 32.

Lipnicki goes further and, in addition to telling what happened, he reflects on what it means to be a child actor, in which he is a more than authorized voice: “I am sincere about it. And it was because he wasn’t a very good actor at one point. Because the good thing about being young, about being a kid, is that there’s that nice inherent childish wonder.. And that’s why a lot of kids you see are so talented. And the filters arrive, and you get nervous… or the world comes into play. So for me, I went from doing the natural thing to trying to be like my favorite actors,” Lipnicki argues.

Although he stayed away from the cinema for a long time, Lipnicki has made a gradual return to the screen and currently continues to work as an actor in more independent and low-budget films such as Broil or the saga tough guys beside Danny Trejo. But the most important thing is that the adult has recovered the illusion that the child lost and the love he felt for the acting profession, to the point that he has resumed theater classes.

Do you want to receive the best movie and series recommendations in your email every Friday? Sign up for our Newsletter.