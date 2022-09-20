“Johnny vs. Amber: the last trial” premiered on HBO Max and with more information about the media legal battle

A documentary about the stormy breakup of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s marriage. (HBOMax)

This September 20, hbo max released the two parts of the new documentary Johnny vs. Amber: The Last Judgmenta sequel to the production of the same name that premiered in 2021. The investigation focuses on the mediatic marital breakdown, while closely following the actors of Hollywood in a stormy legal battle witnessed by the entire world. In addition, exclusive consultation with specialists and people close to the environment of both.

“The trial for defamation of Johnny Depp against his ex-wife Amber Heard in the American courts seen from the center, with forensic accounts of the main elements of the bitter legal battle, from the perspective of both parties, ”says the official synopsis in the service streaming.

“Johnny vs. Amber: The Last Trial” is the sequel to the documentary “Johnny vs. Amber”, released in 2021. (HBO Max)

Just like the first installment, Johnny vs. Amberthis continuation titles its two episodes “Johnny’s story” and “Amber’s story” -with a duration of 48 minutes each- to expose the perspectives and arguments of each of the parties involved in the trial that occupied the main headlines between April and June 2022. As in any love story, the beginning of a romance seems like a dream with no idea that the bond they share could turn into hell.

“Meeting an actress like Amber Heard was a dream come true”, the protagonist of Pirates of the Caribbean in the official trailer revealed by hbo maxand the actress of Aquaman adds: “Johnny is an icon, yes, but beyond that, he is a good person. He is fiercely intelligent.” Later, the first images that would reflect the physical abuse of which Heard was a victim and Depp’s defamation trial against the newspaper are observed. The Sun.

The new title explores the legal battle between Hollywood actors and speaks exclusively with people close to them. (Barry King/Getty Images)

The British tabloid described Johnny Depp as a “wife beater” in a column written by Dan Wootton, the paper’s chief executive, in April 2018. Two years later, the artist sued News Group Newspaper Ltd, owner of The Sun, for criminal libel. Wootton and his ex-wife, Amber Heard.

Depp’s trial against The Sun in London, UK, began in July 2020, and in November the High Court dismissed the film actor’s accusations. Shortly after, he appealed against the verdict, albeit without success. It was then that he received the news of his dismissal from the third installment of fantastic animalswhose role was later replaced with Mads Mikkelsen in the film that was shown in theaters a few months ago.

The latest trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard found both guilty of acts of defamation. However, the actress was assigned to pay a civil damages five times higher than what she will receive. (AFP/Amel Semmache)

On the other hand, Heard was denounced in a separate case that was just brought before the United States justice this year and that determined that there were acts of defamation by both. Although, it should be noted that she would have to pay a much higher compensation (more than ten million) than she would receive from him (two million). For social networks, it was a clear victory for Depp and the comments about the actress relapsed into more attacks; the internet and online conversation were also key aspects to establish positions in the narrative of a media trial.

Johnny vs. Amber: The Last Judgmentproduced by Warner Bros. Discovery UK, is available to view in the catalog of hbo max. And its predecessor, Johnny vs. Amberis also on the platform.

