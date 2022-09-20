Johnny Gargano and Kevin Owens will team up on the next WWE RAW

During broadcasts of Monday Night RAW via USA Network, have been announced the first segments for next week’s episode.

Two bouts have been confirmed for next Monday’s live episode in Edmonton. The most striking will be a tag team match where Johnny Gargano and Kevin Owens will face Alpha Academy. In addition, Matt Riddle and Damian Priest will star in an individual heads-up after their crosses in recent weeks. WWE will announce more matches and segments in the coming days.

The next episode of Monday Night RAW will take place on Monday, September 26 from Rogers Place in Edmonton, Canada. Fans will be able to witness this episode live from the respective venue, or through its broadcast on USA Network in the United States.



WWE RAW card September 26, 2022



Team Combat

Kevin Owens and Johnny Gargano vs. Alpha Academy (Chad Gable and Otis)

Matt Riddle vs. Damian Priest

don’t forget to visit solo wrestlingthe web with all the wwe news. Follow us on social networks, Facebook, Youtube, Twitter and Instagram.

Remember that the next WWE PPV is WWE Extreme Rules and in Solowrestling you will be up to date with all the related news.