Jimmy Garoppolo and the millionaire increase in his salary for returning to ownership

This Sunday Jimmy Garoppolo returned to the gridiron with the franchise San Francisco since the starting quarterback, Trey Lancesuffered a severe ankle injury that will leave him out of the team for the rest of the season.

The 49ers defeated Seattle 27-7 and Jimmy G contributed a touchdown pass on their return to the courts after the championship game where they were defeated by the Rams.

The former Patriots quarterback was not going to be considered by Kyle Shanahan this season, in fact, he re-signed with the certainty that he was going to be Lance’s backup, but his injury early in the season indicates that Jimmy G will take over once again.

In that contract renewal, Garoppolo agreed to lower himself $18.5 million on salary but with performance incentives. Those incentives are what, now that he’s a starter, can double the quarterback’s income.

It is that, according to Field YachtsJimmy G will receive 250 thousand dollars if he has a 25 percent participation per match. Also, if the San Francisco team wins, the figure climbs to $350,000.

Thus, if the 49ers win every game remaining this season with Garoppolo starting, the player would take home a total of 5 million 250 thousand dollars for incentives. And even if he doesn’t win them all, but is part of the starting lineup, he will take 3 million 750 thousand dollars.

You might be interested in: When and where to see the following matches of the Mexican National Team?