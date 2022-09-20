Jennifer Garner, engaged? Ben Affleck reacts to the rumours!

Jennifer Garner and businessman John Miller sparked engagement rumors after the actress was caught carrying an amazing diamond ring.

Until now, Neither the actress nor the businessman have expressed themselves publicly about it. However, who has already reacted to rumors of a possible marriage union It was her ex-husband and the father of her children, Ben Affleck.

The actor of ‘argus‘ was approached by paparazzi of the Angels, who did not hesitate to question it about her ex-partner’s alleged engagement.

“How are we, Ben? Do you think Jennifer is getting married, Ben?”asks one of the paparazziwhat Affleck simply responds with a “Naah”as he lets out a small laugh and proceeds to get into his vehicle. Below, we share his reaction.

The relationship between Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner

Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck they met more than twenty years ago thanks to the shooting of ‘Pearl Harbour’. Nevertheless, it was not until 2004 when the celebrities decided to start a love relationship, So when they met Garner was married to Foley, while Affleck was engaged to Jennifer Lopez.

After going public with their relationship, The couple married in mid-2005 in a private ceremony, and by the end of the year, their first daughter, Violet, was born. Four years later, In January 2009, Jennifer gave birth to their second daughter, Seraphina, and in February 2011 they welcomed Samuel, their third and last child together.

Unfortunately, The couple separated in 2015 due to the actor’s alcohol addiction, being officially divorced in 2018. Currently, Ben Affleck is married to Jennifer Lopez, with whom he joined marriage ties just a month ago, while Jennifer Garner is in a relationship with businessman John Miller.