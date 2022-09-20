Italian fashion: the new brands brands loved by the stars

There Milan Fashion Week 2022 has officially begun and the city is preparing to host some of the most anticipated fashion shows of the season. On the one hand, the big names in the sector like Prada, Etro, Versace, Fendi (and many others), ready to reconfirm their influence. On the other, the news of the fashion scene. With young designers and talented creatives who are defining the boundaries of a new Italian fashion. To support them, promote them and wear them there are celebrities, especially international ones. Who in search of emerging names on which to “invest”, increasingly choose the Made in Italy of the future.

The new Italian fashion

Although Italian fashion is known for brands that have rewritten history, defining the dress codes and style rules that we all follow today. There is another current of creatives, younger and more sparkling, which at this moment is talking about itself all over the world. From Andrea Adamo to Salvatore Vignolapassing through Marco Rambaldi, Christian Boaro And Federico China. A new school of Made in Italy that translates the trends of the moment into sincere collectionsdesigned for seductive women and real bodies. Captivating, cutting-edge and Instagram-proof garments: everything stars want is here.

Dua Lipa, Bella Hadid, JLo: the favorite brands of the stars

To experiment more with the new brands of the Italian market are the sisters Kardashian-Jenner. To be precise Kim and Kylie, who have often chosen the leotards of Alessandro Vigilante to pose on their profiles with over 300 million followers. They are followed by stars of the caliber of Dua Lipa, whose wardrobe is updated to last minute trends. Mixing heads of Des Phemmes or AC9 to the most mainstream brands. Julia Fox, Nicola Peltz, Jennifer Lopez, in the list of fans of the new Italian fashion there is no shortage of local names. Like that of Chiara Ferragni and Elodie.

Not just clothing: the most viral accessories

The name brands of the Milanese panorama are not limited only to clothing. There are many brand of accessories who, conquering celebrities, made themselves known first abroad than in Italy. The brand of bags Medea exploded after that Beyoncè wore one of their iconic models for a total fluo look. Same fate also for Bea Bongiascajewelery designer who has graced the ears and hands of stars of the caliber of Katy Perry And Bella Hadid. The heels and geometric clutches by The Attic they are a must-have for any self-respecting it-girl, as much as the décolleté of Giannico loved by Olivia Palermo.

There are many names to keep an eye on, but celebs don’t miss one. Here you are a gallery with all the looks signed by the promises of Italian fashion worn by celebrities and stars. They will be famous? I am already.

