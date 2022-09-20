ISSSTE highlights expansion of the infrastructure of Family Medicine Units

The Institute of Security and Social Services for State Workers (ISSSTE) highlighted the expansion of the infrastructure of Family Medicine Units (FMU) of Quintana Rooin the cities of José María Morelos and Isla Mujeres.

The general director, Pedro Zenteno Santaella, indicated that new facilities are being built for the FMU of Carmen beach. “The foregoing, within the framework of the national strategy to strengthen the first level of care and improve services to the eligible population.”

New facilities are built for the UMF in Playa del Carmen / ISSSTE

In turn, the medical deputy delegate of the institute in the entity, Martin Perales detailed that the FMU of the José María Morelos municipality will have two family medicine clinics, one for dentistry, in addition to the pharmacy and treatment areas.

Meanwhile, in the FMU Isla Mujeres is working on the expansion of the current medical office and in the spaces corresponding to the pharmacy, dental office, and the creation of an area for treatments.

“According to the work projects, we estimate that the expansion works of these two important medical units will be completed by the middle of next year,” he said. Pears Martinez.

Facilities under construction / IMSS

He pointed out that for the head of the Issste it is a priority to rehabilitate and strengthen the 1,750 first-level units in the country, because 80 percent of the entitlements are served in them.

“In addition to these expansions, there is the construction of new facilities for the FMU of Carmen beachlocated in the municipal seat of Solidaridad, which began last March and is expected to be completed by the end of 2022”, he explained.

ISSSTE facilities

“The building where the medical unit will be relocated will have two family medicine offices, one for dentistry and their respective curing space, so it will provide better care to the growing legal status in the city in the northern part of the entity,” he explained. .

It was announced that the works carried out in Jose Maria Morelos, Isla Mujeres and Playa del Carmenare intended to have a broader and more dignified infrastructure for the rights of these municipal seats and their surrounding areas.