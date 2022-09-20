Intruder breaks into Justin Bieber’s house and flees in pursuit – Metro World News

An intruder entered the home of singer Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey, located in an exclusive gated community in Los Angeles, United States.

The man broke into the building, and apparently had a good time in the backyard next to the couple’s barbecue.

TMZ published that the event was last Saturday and that the subject ran away when he was discovered by the security team. At that instant, he began a foot chase. The man, so far unidentified, jumped the fence and ran through the neighborhood.

As some ran after the subject, other members of the security group called the police.

The pursuit was unsuccessful by the security team. The intruder managed to escape.

The police arrived at Justin Bieber’s residence and searched, but the man, who could not take anything, was gone. It is unknown how he managed to enter the house of this

According to TMZ, the artist was not in the place since they were on vacation. The aforementioned media highlighted that it is not the first time that they break into the Bieber house.

The exclusivity of the closed communities of the artists does not protect them at all. Numerous artists have been robbed at their homes in the wealthiest areas of Los Angeles.

Justin Bieber was saved from a robbery, but not everyone has had the same fate.

Entertainment media have reported in recent years, millionaire robberies in the houses of celebrities. One of them was the renowned star, who in 2017 was robbed of jewelry and objects, valued at more than half a million dollars.

Another victim was the baseball player Yasiel Puig with a robbery that amounted to 170 thousand dollars. In 2016 it was the singer Nicki Minaj, when about two million dollars in jewelry were stolen from her house.

Paris Hilton, Rachel Bilson, Lindsay Lohan, Megan Fox and Orlando Bloom also make the list.

In the case of Paris Hilton, burglars broke into her home approximately six times.

“I had no idea they tried to take my dog. I didn’t know they were selling my stuff on the Venice Boardwalk,” Hilton told the Los Angeles Times in 2013, according to the Vice portal.