IMSS Oaxaca carried out 378 Family Medicine consultations in the National Day of Continuity of Services

The Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS) in Oaxaca, through its Headquarters for Medical Benefits, participated in the Thirteenth National Conference for the Continuity of Ordinary Services, with the aim of providing timely attention to their right to disease prevention .

As part of the “With the Eagle Well Put” strategy, from September 9 to 11 the Family Medicine Units (UMF): No.32, 12, 17, 57, 56, 13, 58, 31 and 27 participated, with the performance of 378 consultations that consisted of PrevenIMSS+ checkups, detection of diabetes mellitus, high blood pressure, as well as breast cancer, in addition to guidance on health promotion, said the head of Medical Benefits, of the IMSS in Oaxaca, Dr. Martha Escobar Vásquez .

He explained that within the PrevenIMSS + campaign, “Date Time and Check”, nutritional evaluation, weight and height measurement, glucose, vasectomies, plate of good eating, Reproductive Health and Family Planning were also carried out, among other actions such as activation exhibitions physical.

He stated that these actions emphasize the importance of health services for Oaxacans, since in this way the detection and prevention of diseases that afflict the population is promoted. Finally, he expressed that all these actions are part of the recovery of services and for their realization all sanitary measures were complied with, such as the correct use of face masks, covering the nose and mouth, use of gel with 70 percent alcohol, keeping the healthy distance of 1.5 meters, etiquette sneezing, in addition to avoiding touching eyes, nose and mouth.