How will FMF make up for El Tri’s lack of farewell play? -David Medrano

It will not be possible to organize a farewell match as has happened in the face of the last World Cups, on this occasion the times did not coincide and therefore there will be no such commitment. Given this situation, SUM organized an open training session for the Mexican National Team for Friday in Pasadena with the intention that the fans can fire the soccer players before the trip to Qatar. The coaching staff agreed to organize a light afternoon practice for the purposes that the organizer intends and therefore that same day in the morning behind closed doors they will work on tactical aspects and in the afternoon very light it will be open to the public.

Gerardo Martino I expected a different scenario for the matches against Peru and Colombia in California, however, the issue of injuries has altered the plans of the helmsman, who in the first instance will not be able to count on Raúl Jiménez, Rogelio Funes Mori, Luis Romo and Jorge Sánchez, and waiting for the evolution of Héctor Herrera and Alexis Vega, who also have discomfort. The reality is that the six injured are in the plans of the strategist to integrate the final list, for this reason the decision was made that they be with the group despite the fact that some will not be able to play in the two commitments.

Xolos and Querétaro did not qualify for the previous tournament and once again they are left out of the playoffs and qualification. Bravos de Juárez did not enter either and everything indicates that once again it will remain on the shore despite the great investment made by the border directive. Atlas, who is the current two-time champion, did not even qualify for the playoffs, while Pumas, who was in requalification, is about to be eliminated, as is Mazatlan. Those who were not in the last tournament and now return are: Santos, Toluca and Leon.

