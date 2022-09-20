How the Kardashians turned Travis Barker, a punk legend, into the great media star of 2022 | People

Just a few days before signing the contract that would forever transform the meaning of the term celebrities, a then semi-unknown Kim Kardashian contacted Travis Barker for advice. It was the year 2006 and the young woman, who was beginning to make a name for herself for her work as an assistant and confidant of Paris Hilton, had an offer on the table to star with her sisters in a docuseries for television. “I told him that, as long as he had nothing to hide in his family and wanted to expose everything, he should do it,” the Blink-182 drummer recalled in an interview last May, ahead of his time after starring for MTV in 2005 a reality show —Meet the Barkers— about the daily life of his family. Kardashian took the advice and gave the green light to a format that would extend for more than 20 seasons (and counting) to build a multi-million dollar empire, turning its protagonists into authentic global stars. More than a quarter of a century after that meeting, it is Barker himself who has become part of the famous klan and has not missed the opportunity presented to shine like never before.

“My life is being like a movie lately,” assured the Californian in his twitter account a couple of months ago, synthesizing with a neat adverb the vital spiral in which he has been submerged since February 2021. With an image of his intertwined hands, cheered by almost four million I like it, Kourtney Kardashian then confirmed on her Instagram account the romance with Travis Barker. The eldest sister of the family, who has forged a fortune close to 65 million euros thanks to her work as a model, businesswoman and television celebrity, thus remade her life after separating in 2015 from the father of the three children of her, Scott Disick. The frenzy experienced by the new couple was such that a few months after making their relationship public they announced an engagement that they have certified in different ceremonies throughout this year: in Las Vegas after the Grammys, in a court in Santa Barbara (California) and in a romantic link in the Italian town of Portofino, with Andrea Bocelli as entertainer for the evening. More than juicy content to nurture the next chapters of the new family format, The Kardashianswhich Disney+ broadcasts in Spain, and which premieres its second season on September 22.

Coincidence or not, the truth is that Barker has been able to reconcile the media exposure of his new in-laws – this is the third time the musician has walked down the aisle – with an indisputable professional resurrection. Considered by the magazine rolling stone As one of the 100 best drummers of all time, the Californian stands as a great ambassador of turn-of-the-century pop punk and an intergenerational link with the new batch of artists who are now vindicating a genre that seemed to have been deposed. Qualify only as a drummer the interpreter of hits such as All the Small Things, a style icon for her characteristic tattoos and the harmonization of trends typical of punk, skate and rap with the accessibility of pop and the tenderness that she shows in her public projection, is an understatement. Few artists today can boast of an influence as current and personal as his.

In just a few months, Travis Barker has taken the stage at the Oscars, the Grammys, and the recent Tommy Hilfiger show at New York Fashion Week to show off his drumstick virtuosity; he has walked the exclusive Met gala for the first time dressed as Thom Browne, and produced one of the best-selling albums of 2022 —Mainstream Sellout, by Machine Gun Kelly—, while shaping Blink-182’s next studio album. She also collaborates with Gen Z icons like Willow, Halsey or Young Thug and has revived the career of Avril Lavigne who she signed to her DTA Records label last year. “He understands me as an artist. He’s been on the road, he’s been on tour, he’s been through it all. I just have to pick up the phone, call him and he’s there for me”, assured the Canadian. In addition, Barker has a vegan cosmetics firm (Barker Wellness) and a restaurant franchise (Crossroads Kitchen) also focused exclusively on plant-based products.

But Travis Barker’s hectic schedule isn’t just the result of his passion for music and his iron work ethic. For 13 years he has avoided vacations because of a fear of flying founded by a plane crash in 2008, which claimed the lives of four of the six crew members of the private jet in which he was traveling. The other survivor, Adam Goldstein, a DJ and regular Barker collaborator, died of a drug overdose a year later. He suffered burns on 65% of his body and had to undergo nearly thirty surgeries and skin grafts during the more than three months he was hospitalized. “I’ve already been to my deathbed, so I’ve learned that opinions don’t matter. The important thing for me is: Have I lived my life the way I wanted to?”, the artist asked himself in the American edition of the magazine Vanity Fair. In August 2021, he got back on a plane and hasn’t stopped doing it since then, crediting his recent wife with showing him that “everything is possible.”

Travis isn’t the only member of the Barker family now trying to ride the wave caused by the Kardashian quake. His children as a result of his marriage with the miss and actress Shanna Moakler, which lasted from 2004 to 2008, have also taken advantage of the media pull provided by their stepmother —Kourtney amasses 193 million followers on Instagram— to make a name for themselves as creators of digital content. Both Landon, 18, and Alabama, 16, already exceed a million and a half on the aforementioned social network (Landon adds another million more on TikTok) and, while Alabama takes its first steps in the world of music, the young man tries to take over from his father as the great protagonist of the summer rose chronicle. A week ago, the influencer and model confirmed the rumors that romantically related him to Charli D’Amelio, the tiktoker highest paid and with the most followers in the world. The battle to become the fashion couple of 2022 is fought at home.