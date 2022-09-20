Héctor Herrera analyzes whether to continue in the Tri after Qatar 2022

Analyze continue. The Qatar World Cup 2022 is two months away from the start, and it could mean the last of Hector Herreramidfielder of the Mexican teamwho said he hopes it will be a good tournament personally and collectively for him.

“I hope that it goes well for me personally and collectively better because that way it goes well for all of us. After the World Cup we’ll see if we’ll continue or not, I’m happy to follow the national team, I’m going to give my all to the national team until I see that I can continue to contribute and be important, and if I’m not, then maybe from behind be able to help in another way. We’ll see what happens, ”said the ex of the Atletico Madrid.

With 32 years, Hector Michael confessed that he feels mature and confident enough to take on an important role with the Mexico National Team in Qatar 2022.

“The main thing is to be able to get to the World Cup in the best way and to be able to have a great World Cup, I am very excited, I look and feel good, it is a more important maturity in my career and that as a player gives you that confidence in yourself , It is important”.

About your recent injury, H H commented that it is an insecurity to be able to miss the world Cup due to a serious physical situation. “The truth is that it does make you a little nervous and it worries you because many injuries are happening because there is a lot of competition,

“There are many games, a lot of wear and tear, but it is football and it is what it is. You have to adapt and take care of yourself to be able to get the best possible. The truth is that nerves do come in because the World Cup is just around the corner”.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED: ORIBE PERALTA: ‘MEXICO CAN ASPIRE TO BE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP’