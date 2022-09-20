HBO ready to continue the series even without Zendaya

Euphoria 3 it may not be the last season. The teen drama has been a huge hit for HBO since its debut in 2019, putting the spotlight on a cast, many of whom have been praised for their performances in the world of Generation Z created by Sam Levinson. There protagonist Zendayaas the troubled storyteller Rue Bennett, recently took home her second consecutive Emmy, setting a record for her young age.

Given the success of audiences and critics alike, the HBO top executives are thinking about Euphoria 3. Casey Bloys, Chief Content Officer of HBOconfirmed that the filming of the third season will begin in March 2023but that’s not the only novelty.

According to Deadline reports, the HBO boss claimed that Euphoria 3 it will not be the final season. In fact, he, along with his team, are thinking of a way to continue with the series even without its main characters. This would make sense in light of the protagonists’ age, which is around 25-26 years old, and they have to play 17-18 year olds.

Another factor that HBO takes into account is the availability of the actors. Everyone from Zendaya to Sydney Sweeney and Hunter Schafer have landed starring roles in major franchises. This could make it difficult, over time, to find the time to shoot a series as demanding as Euphoria. At some point, the protagonists will also have to graduate and then stop going to high school.

This doesn’t seem to pose a problem for Zendayawho expressed the desire to explore a version of Euphoria which tells the life of the characters after high school with a potential time jump. This was already hinted at in the Season 2 finale, where Rue claimed that the story won’t pick up where it left off.

The future of Euphoria is therefore still open, and perhaps we will know more in a few months.

