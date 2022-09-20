Gigi and Bella Hadid in 80s disco look. And rumors about flirting with Leonardo DiCaprio go crazy

Password, sequins. He was the leitmotiv sparkling of the Tom Ford Spring Summer 2023 fashion show, presented in a real show, on September 14th, in New York. If on the catwalk there were supermodels of the caliber of the sisters Hadid and Joan Smallsthe parterre of celebrities invited to get to know the latest collection of the American designer up close was no exception, from Lila Moss, daughter of Kate, to Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham, to Madonna with her daughter Lourdes, Katie Holmes, the inevitable Anna Wintour and still other stars.

However, thanks to their multifaceted disco looks, in the full atmosphere of Studio 54 – the hottest club in the New York jet set between the seventies and eighties – the real stars of the evening were Gigi, 27, and Bella Hadid, 25.













Everything in Hadid’s looks was designed to perfection. It starts from vaporous folds curly, unusual on the straight hair of the sisters and at the same time in line with the trend of Botticellian curls that went crazy this year. How not to notice, then, the large sequin discs on the ears of Gigi and Bella, in tone with their clothes, then green and silver for the first, bronze for the second. The evening creations also reconfirm some trends for next summer, such as i cuts cut out and the split.













The gossip about Gigi and Leo

Gigi Hadid is a very talked about character these days, beyond fashion weeks. Fresh from the launch of her first fashion line, the eldest of the daughters of Yolanda Foster and Mohamed Hadid would be the new flame of Leonardo DiCaprio, after the end of the star’s bond with Camila Morrone. The tabloids report that there are, but are not yet in circulation, images of the supermodel and the actor, 47, to confirm the persistent rumors that speak of a date between the two. Although Gigi is a little too “old in age” for the Hollywood star, whose girlfriends usually do not exceed the age of 25 or are dumped, as in the case of Camila, precisely at the completion of this fateful age. The irony about Leo’s predisposition for the under 25s has long been running on the web and social media, and in fact it is difficult to deny it.







“They’re taking it slow,” an unspecified source told PageSix newspaper. Gigi Hadid and Leonardo DiCaprio would therefore be dating, alone and with friends, without yet that it is exclusive. “DiCaprio is not someone who goes out and in from relationships, he doesn’t immediately go and try around,” continues the mysterious source. In fact, the end of his story with the model Camila Morrone25, dates back to the end of August: a much shorter time interval than the breakup between Gigi and Zayn Malik, father of little Khai, which took place about a year ago.