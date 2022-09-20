George Clooney confesses to having been a better dark knight than Ben Affleck

The protagonist of Batman and Robin suggests to have been the best Dark Knight that there has ever been

This has been confirmed by a press conference held at the open day of the Roybal Film & TV Magnet. The audience burst into laughter and applause upon hearing the confessions of George Clooney when he brought up the subject of Batman.

“I mean, anyone who looks at me will think: Oh, he’s the best Batman!”

Clooney played BruceWayne in Batman and Robin (1997), a film that pitted him against Mr Freeze, played by Arnold Schwarzenegger. The film was panned by fans and critics alike and led to the Caped Crusader being re-created by Christopher Nolan a few years later, in favor of a Dark Knight. more realistic and less fantastic. Ben Affleck portrayed the character in 2016’s Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice and 2017’s Justice League.

certainly exists a great divide among defender fans Gothamsince some defend the one who distributed mamporros, typical of Adam West, others Tim Burton (more quirky and gothic) and finally the most realistic, belonging to a Gotham of skyscrapers, more focused on political plots similar to real life.

The suit belonging to Batman interpreted by Clooney

The many versions of the character that have come to fans over the years have led to a debate constant over the best representation of Batman in real action. One of the most representative aspects of Clooney in his role as a batman he would be, without a doubt, the suit with nippleswhich was recently auctioned off for a lucky collector.

José Fernández, the costume designer for batman and robinrecently defended the suit claiming the following: