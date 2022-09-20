from the natural style of Cameron Diaz to the impressive look of Ana de Armas

Cameron Diaz looks casual and makeup-free as she heads out for two cafes in New York

Celebrities are still used to the fact that every time they undertake an activity, the paparazzi will be there to record them. In this case, figures like Jennifer Lawrence, Cameron Diaz, Anne of Arms Y Rihanna, among others, they were seen in both work and recreational contexts.

In Diaz’s case, who plans his return to acting after eight years, was photographed carrying two coffees on a walk through New York without a drop of makeup and gorgeous as ever. In recent statements, Cameron assured that despite the fact that she has “a billion products” at her fingertips, she never tried very hard to maintain a beauty regimen. On that topic, He said that, at age 50, he only applies “some mask” and that is enough for him. In addition, she expanded on the exercise of acceptance of her appearance: “It is difficult not to do it, not to look at yourself and judge yourself against other markers of beauty, and I think that is one of the most important things.”

In July of this year, the actress was a guest on Hillary Kerr’s podcast, Second Lifein which he revealed some secrets of his past, among them, that would have been used as a mule to transport drugs from one country to another.

Cameron Diaz, splendid without makeup and natural at 50 years old

According to Diaz’s testimony, before becoming famous with her character in The mask, had settled in Paris to establish himself there as a model. “I started working as a catalog model and I got enough money to move to Paris and rent an apartment, which I shared with a girl who is still one of my best friends,” she said, continuing: “I was there for a whole year and didn’t work a day! I couldn’t get a single job that saved me though, well… Actually I did get a job, but I think it was as a mule, to take drugs to Morocco, I swear to God!” he said, shocking the audience.

Cameron Diaz assured that they hired her to model and that they asked her to take a suitcase to the African country that was locked and that, according to what they told her, “in quotes” it had inside the clothes that she was going to wear for one of her productions. “What the hell was in that suitcase? I was a blonde, blue-eyed girl in Morocco in the 1990s, wearing ripped jeans, platform boots, and loose hair. Now I think… That was really insecure”, he reflected. When the customs security agents stopped her and asked her about the contents of the bag, the actress told them that it did not belong to her. “I told them, ‘I don’t know, this isn’t mine, I have no idea who it is.’ That was the only job I got in Paris,” Raddix’s mom shared.

Cameron Diaz doing maneuvers on her walk

On the other hand, the actress Ana de Armas was seen with her boyfriend arriving at JFK airport with an imposing Louis Vuitton look, with a chinstrap, very cool and elegant at the same time, since she is attending promotional panels for Blonde, Andrew Dominik’s film in which she plays Marilyn Monroe and that arrives on the 23rd of this month on Netflix. The film had its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival where De Armas claimed to have felt Marilyn’s presence on the set.

Ana De Armas and her boyfriend Paul Boukadakis are seen arriving at JFK Airport in New York City. The 34-year-old actress looked stylish as she walked through the terminal. Ana has been touring the film festival circuit promoting Blonde

“I really think she was very close to us. She was with us”he told Reuters and added: “I think he was happy. Sometimes he would also knock things off the wall and get angry if he didn’t like something. This may sound very mystical, but it is true. we all feel it”. The Cuban actress, in dialogue with The Sunday Times, He also talked about how difficult it was trying to get away from Marilyn after finishing each day of filming.

“I tried! It only took me nine months of dialect training and practice. It was a great torture, very exhausting. My brain was fried,” he said.. On the other hand, the story allowed her to reflect on the role of women in the industry. “In general, it’s very easy to draw parallels between how things were in the ’30s, ’40s, ’50s and today. And, above all, with how it is very difficult to achieve it if you do not have a solid base and your family to support you”, remarked the actress of Between knives and secrets.

