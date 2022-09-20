forecast ash fall in CDMX

Faced with an exhalation of the Popocatépetl volcano, Civil Protection authorities activated a Phase 2 alert due to probable ash fall in all the mayor’s offices of Mexico City.

The Secretariat for Comprehensive Risk Management and Civil Protection recommended that the population cover the nose and mouth, clean the eyes and throat with pure water, use contact lenses to avoid eye irritation, as well as avoid exercising outdoors and closing doors and windows. .

According to the report of the monitoring system of the National Center for Disaster Prevention (Cenapred), in the last 24 hours 42 exhalations were detected, with a total of 86 minutes of tremor.

Given the forecast of volcanic ash fall, follow the recommendations and stay informed. #PreventionIsOurStrength pic.twitter.com/YD69N1bCfv — Secretary of Comprehensive Risk Management and PC (@SGIRPC_CDMX) September 19, 2022

“CENAPRED urges NOT TO APPROACH the volcano and especially the crater, due to the danger of falling ballistic fragments and, in case of heavy rains, to stay away from the bottoms of ravines due to the danger of mud and debris flows,” held.

Although the Popocatépetl Volcanic Alert Traffic Light is yellow, authorities indicate that the scenarios foreseen for this phase are:

1. Low to intermediate scale explosive activity continues.

2. Light to moderate ash rains in nearby towns.

3. Possibility of short-range pyroclastic flows and mudflows.

They also insist Civil Protection maintain a security radius of 12 kilometers, control traffic between Santiago Xalitzintla and San Pedro Nexapa, via Paso de Cortés.

“The monitoring of the Popocatépetl volcano is carried out continuously 24 hours a day. Any change in activity will be reported promptly. The level of the Volcanic Alert Traffic Light will depend on the evolution of the activity of the volcano”, according to the daily report.