Features, prices and versions in Mexico

The launches of the models of Mazda 2023this time it’s about the new CX-5 As of today, it is updated with a series of attributes at the equipment level that come to complement the SUV range.





The vehicle now includes Apple CarPlay and wireless charger from the entry version, that is, the iSport 2WD; for the next step, i.e. the variant S Grand Touring the 10-speaker Bose sound system is incorporated and finally for the top of the range Signatureadds the 360 ​​camera, memory for the driver’s seat, front and rear sensors, as well as ventilation in the front seats.

Additional to the above, Mazda CX-5 2023 it remains with the same style at the design level and the equipment that was previously known. Available in seven body colors: Brilliant Red, Titanium Grey, metallic white (new color)sonic silver, deep navy blue, sky blue black, and polymetal gray.

the theme of the motorization in the same way is maintained intact, with the already known 2.5 liters of 188 hp and 186 lb-ft of torque for the entry and intermediate versions, while the Signature remains the only one to carry the 2.5-liter turbo 228 hp and 310 lb-ft of torque.

The SUV is already available in Mexico and now the versions are equipped as follows:

Mazda CX-5i Sport. Price: $559,900

2.5 engine, 188 hp and 186 lb-ft

6 airbags

G-vectoring control

Air conditioning with independent automatic temperature control of two zones

Android car

Wireless Apple CarPlay

Electric driver’s seat

Bluetooth

sport mode button

Auto power button

rear view camera

Wireless charger

cruise control

dynamic stability control

retractable cargo cover

Electrochromic rearview mirror

LED headlights with auto on/off

Electric parking brake with auto hold

Brakes with ABS, EBD and BA system

Windshield wiper with rain sensor

smart key

Mazda Connect with 6 speakers

8” screen

17” aluminum wheels

Traction control system

Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)

cloth garments

Privacy glass (2nd row)

Mazda CX-5S Grand Touring. Price: $619,900

Add:

Power driver’s seat with 8-way adjustment

Front information display

steerable headlights

paddle shifters

Rear door with electric opening and closing.

sunroof

19” aluminum wheels

Rear Traffic Alert System

Blind spot monitoring system

10-speaker Bose sound system

electric lumbar support

leather garments

Mazda CX-5 Signature. Price: $689,900

Add: