Features, prices and versions in Mexico
The launches of the models of Mazda 2023this time it’s about the new CX-5 As of today, it is updated with a series of attributes at the equipment level that come to complement the SUV range.
The vehicle now includes Apple CarPlay and wireless charger from the entry version, that is, the iSport 2WD; for the next step, i.e. the variant S Grand Touring the 10-speaker Bose sound system is incorporated and finally for the top of the range Signatureadds the 360 camera, memory for the driver’s seat, front and rear sensors, as well as ventilation in the front seats.
Additional to the above, Mazda CX-5 2023 it remains with the same style at the design level and the equipment that was previously known. Available in seven body colors: Brilliant Red, Titanium Grey, metallic white (new color)sonic silver, deep navy blue, sky blue black, and polymetal gray.
the theme of the motorization in the same way is maintained intact, with the already known 2.5 liters of 188 hp and 186 lb-ft of torque for the entry and intermediate versions, while the Signature remains the only one to carry the 2.5-liter turbo 228 hp and 310 lb-ft of torque.
The SUV is already available in Mexico and now the versions are equipped as follows:
Mazda CX-5i Sport. Price: $559,900
- 2.5 engine, 188 hp and 186 lb-ft
- 6 airbags
- G-vectoring control
- Air conditioning with independent automatic temperature control of two zones
- Android car
- Wireless Apple CarPlay
- Electric driver’s seat
- Bluetooth
- sport mode button
- Auto power button
- rear view camera
- Wireless charger
- cruise control
- dynamic stability control
- retractable cargo cover
- Electrochromic rearview mirror
- LED headlights with auto on/off
- Electric parking brake with auto hold
- Brakes with ABS, EBD and BA system
- Windshield wiper with rain sensor
- smart key
- Mazda Connect with 6 speakers
- 8” screen
- 17” aluminum wheels
- Traction control system
- Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
- cloth garments
- Privacy glass (2nd row)
Mazda CX-5S Grand Touring. Price: $619,900
Add:
- Power driver’s seat with 8-way adjustment
- Front information display
- steerable headlights
- paddle shifters
- Rear door with electric opening and closing.
- sunroof
- 19” aluminum wheels
- Rear Traffic Alert System
- Blind spot monitoring system
- 10-speaker Bose sound system
- electric lumbar support
- leather garments
Mazda CX-5 Signature. Price: $689,900
Add:
- 2.5L Turbo engine 228 hp & 310 lb-ft
- 360 camera
- Driver’s seat with memory
- Front and rear sensors
- seat ventilation