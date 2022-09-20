fan sells air from one of his concerts for 10 thousand dollars

The connection that Billie Eilish has always shown to have with her followers has been incredible, Well, in fact, there are tender videos of her with some of the fans that make more than one cry.

And it seems that, although she tries to be very reserved with her private life, she sometimes uses her social networks to enjoy the company of those who follow her, even if it is from a distance, and she has recently demonstrated this when she decided to make the famous gesture of Rosalia in ‘Bizcochito’, a gesture that obviously amused her fans, because they never thought of seeing the American in those.

The funny thing is that the act was recorded at one of his concerts, specifically the one in New Zealand, where fans witnessed the funniest seconds of the show where she herself could not hide her laughter by imitating the Spanish.

The truth is that, that same group of millions of people who support her also has one or another fan who does crazy things for Billie, just like a woman who attended her concert in Singapore and He decided to take advantage of it, because in a curious way he has put something quite rare for sale and that has not taken long to become viral on social networks.

The young woman has offered on her social networks a bag that supposedly contains the air of the singer, for a price of 10 thousand dollars.

As expressed by the follower, she filled the bag at the precise moment she was close to Eilish, while she was on stage. The suspicious product He has shared it through the Carousell platform, where he was mainly offering $15,000.

In the sales characteristics, the young fan assured that it is an object of great value and confirmed how it would be delivered: “I would keep it in an airtight container upon delivery to avoid leaking”, reads the application.

“I stood up front and managed to fill the bag with air when she screamed at the top of her lungs during the concert” For those who missed the concert, you can buy this! Air is very rare!” the seller noted in the description.

He even added some photographs of the artist on stage to corroborate how close he was to the American, assuring that they had been taken by the same fan and thus confirm that she was in the show.

The strange thing is that, although it managed to capture the attention of several Internet users for its peculiar product sale, soon after, users noticed that the publication no longer existed and that it had disappeared, not knowing what really would have happened, or if perhaps he deleted the content by having sold the bag full of air or, the same platform was in charge of eliminating it.

