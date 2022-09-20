Emma Watson always wears black and white dresses to shine at any event

Emma Watson almost always resorts to black and white looks to make their appearances on the Red carpetand I think many of us can agree with this decision and recognize that Watson is always right.

‘I have said that black contains everything, but white also. His beauty is absolute’, he once said Gabrielle Chanell. Later, Coco’s successor, the ever-stylish Karl Lagerfeld, said: ‘black and white always look modern, whatever that word means’.

The combination of black and whitethat Harry Potter actress he almost always wears designs from big firms, it fits in with the Parisian aesthetic that he has always harvested Emma Watson.

Let’s remember that she loves to wear Mary-Jane heels and red lips, and a good court of pixie hair (like the one she wore in 2010, and that we all copied).

Recently, Emma Watson, always elegant on the red carpet, She went to the Kering Foundation for Women’s Care dinner in New York, wearing a white lace dress by Alexander McQueen, with a small black clutch.

Next, we will see the best bitonal moments (black and white) by Emma Watson on the red carpet till the date:

Article originally published in Vogue UK, vogue.co.uk. Adapted by Ramón Barreto.