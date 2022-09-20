Did Hollywood Give Up on NFTs After the Crypto Crash?

Bloomberg — Earlier this year, Spotify chief content officer Dawn Ostroff approached her programming team with a new idea for a podcast. What if they made a show set in the world of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and had celebrities like Jimmy Fallon, Stephen Curry, and Reese Witherspoon voice the characters?

Like many forward-thinking media executives, Ostroff became fully involved in the world of cryptocurrencies. He bought a Bored Ape, one of the most popular types of NFTs, and changed his Twitter avatar to that of DawnOstroff.eth, in a nod to the popular cryptocurrency ether.

The issue is one of several NFT-related projects that emerged during the rise in value of cryptocurrencies. Reese Witherspoon’s company said she would produce an unscripted television series set in the world of NFTs. Pop star Shawn Mendes has opted for an NFT character for potential film and television projects. Movie studios and TV networks created NFTs tied to upcoming releases.

Many, but not all, of these ideas were abandoned during the subsequent cryptocurrency price crash. The Spotify project never really got off the ground because it was too expensive. Nobody wanted to buy a reality series set in the world of NFTs.

If one hears how NFTs will transform Hollywood, it sounds glorious. Creative people can produce a piece of digital art and turn it into a TNF to raise money from fans. Only a certain number of people can purchase those TNFs and receive access to a gated community. Members see new products first and communicate with their peers.

NFTs offer the promise of a more intimate interaction between a filmmaker or musician and their audience. They also allow creative people to raise money without traditional middlemen like a movie studio or record label. They could be part of a decentralized internet where we no longer live on platforms owned by a handful of companies.

As promising as it sounds, executing this reality is much more complicated. Many artists prefer that agents, lawyers and studios do the hard work. The whole idea of ​​web3 is based on the widespread adoption that blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies are becoming mainstream. Interest in NFTs largely came from the crypto-loving crowd.

Both of these things, like the metaverse, are more of a concept than a reality at the moment. The cryptocurrency market has proven to be volatile and unreliable. Major cryptocurrencies have given up most of their value this year. NFT sales have plummeted by 90% since the beginning of the year.

One thing everyone agrees on is that the cryptocurrency crash has separated the opportunists interested in making a quick buck from the true believers.

Based on precedent, most people will eventually adopt some of these new technologies. But that does not mean that it will happen with cryptocurrencies.

Read more at Bloomberg.com