Cycle ‘Zaragoza province scenario’ 2022

‘Zaragoza province stage’ will tour as many libraries with the help of seven specialists who will bring the books and films linked to the municipalities of Zaragoza to the public

In the province of Saragossa Westerns and literary adaptations, cult films and blockbuster comedies have been shot. Actresses like Uma Thurman, Natalie Portman and Penelope Cruzactors like Paco Rabal, Antonio Banderas and Javier Bardemdirectors like Berlanga, Bigas Luna and Terry Gillian… For that reason, the Zaragoza Provincial Council He has launched ‘Zaragoza province scenario. 60 years of books and movies’a new cycle of colloquiums with which to spread the heliterature and cinema linked to the territory, either because they were recorded and written in the area or because they were created by authors and artists from Zaragoza.

This new cultural proposal of the DPZ will travel 20 municipal libraries in the province hand in hand with seven writers, journalists and actors who are specialists in the field. The meetings will take place from this month of september to november in the libraries of these 20 locations:

Berrellen Towers

sapling

blueberry

Alfajarin

Tauste

Belmonte de Gracian

The Burg of Ebro

Ebro cabins

Malon, Villamayor de Gallego

epila

Do not go

Alcala de Ebro

cosuend

cyprus

Sobradiel

farlet

Parsley Villalba

Luesia

Mequinenza.

In them, talks will be held with these seven specialists: Marisol Aznar, Antón Castro, Eva Hinojosa, Luis Rabanaque, Aloma Rodríguez, Ana Segura and Miguel Mena.

The goal of this cycle is spread and remember those films, books, authors and performers who have a direct relationship with the province of Zaragoza to highlight the important role it has played for decades in these cultural industries. The dates on which each colloquium will take place will be announced by each municipality.

SPECIALISTS AND MUNICIPALITIES WHERE THE CONFERENCES WILL TAKE PLACE

MARISOL AZNAR: BERRELLÉN, SÁSTAGO AND ARÁNDIGA TOWERS

Bachelor of Art History. Screenwriter and film, theater and television actress in programs such as ‘Oregón TV’ and series such as ‘Cuerpo de elite’ on Antena 3, ‘Señoras del hampa’ on Tele 5, ‘Stories to keep you awake’ on Amazon Prime, or HBO’s ‘Come on Juan’. She has also participated in films such as ‘Blessed calamity’, ‘La Tribu’ or ‘Perdiendo el este’.

ANTÓN CASTRO: ALFAJARÍN, TAUSTE AND BELMONTE DE GRACIÁN

Journalist and writer. National Award for Cultural Journalism in 2013. Professor at the University of Experience. He directs the Arts and Letters supplement of Heraldo de Aragón and the Aragón TV program ‘Sin coverage’. Previously, he directed the television program ‘Drafts’ and the cultural supplements of El Día de Aragón and El Periódico de Aragón.

EVA HINOJOSA: THE BURGO DE EBRO, CABAÑAS DE EBRO AND MALÓN

Aragon TV journalist. Since 2009 he has collaborated with Cadena SER Aragón, where he currently directs a weekly space on books. In 2009 he published ‘In search of felinity’ and has participated in various collective publications such as ‘Toponymy, nimia’ and the storybooks, sponsored by Rosa Montero, ‘In stories with Rosa’ and ‘Red lips, chocolate and a rose’ .

MIGUEL MENA: LUESIA AND MEQUINENZA

Journalist and writer. Professional Career Award from the Association of Journalists of Aragon. He worked for thirty-eight years at Cadena SER Aragón, where he directed and presented programs such as Estudio de Guardia, La Ventana de Aragón and A vive Aragón. He was the Adoptive son of Zaragoza and the Santa Isabel Gold Medal of the Zaragoza Provincial Council.

LUIS RABANAQUE: VILLAMAYOR DE GÁLLEGO, ÉPILA AND NOVALLAS

Actor and screenwriter with a long career in theater and television. In theater he has worked with companies such as Teatro del Temple, Tranvía Teatro or Teatro Che y Moche. On television, he is part of the ‘Oregón TV’ team and has been a documentary filmmaker, screenwriter and co-producer of ‘Vuelta Atras’. He has also worked in cinema, in films such as ‘Bendita calamidad’, and advertising, as well as in performing arts training.

ALOMA RODRÍGUEZ: ALCALÁ DE EBRO, COSUENDA AND CHIPRANA

Degree in Hispanic Philology. Writer and cultural journalist. She is a member of the editorial team of the magazine ‘Letras Libres’, she is currently a contributor to Radio 3 and the supplement La Lectura of the newspaper El Mundo. She has previously collaborated with El País, Heraldo de Aragón, Radio Nacional and Aragón TV.

ANA SEGURA: SOBRADIEL, FARLETE AND PARSLEY VILLALBA

Degree in Information Sciences. Doctor in Communication and Information. Head of Content at Aragón Radio. Professor in the Degree in Journalism at the University of Zaragoza. Since 2016 she directs and presents the daily cultural program ‘La Torre de Babel’. Since 2002 she coordinates Aragón Radio Podcast and since 2019 the Aragón Cultura digital project.

Main image: Still from the film “Jamón, Jamón”