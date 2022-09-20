Cruz Azul breaks the Pumas locker room and could have retired Dani Alves

The victory of the cement workers fractured a locker room that showed signs of separation at the end of the game.

The arrival of Dani Alves was celebrated with the same intensity as a title. The Brazilian star arrived at Pumas at the beginning of the tournament with the mission of making the university students candidates for the title for this Apertura 2022 and also continue competing to earn a place on Tite’s list for the World Cup in Qatar with the Brazilian team.

Few months later, Cruz Azul seems to have truncated both dreams. With the victory of the cement workers this Sunday in Ciudad Universitaria, the hopes of the felines have vanished and they are eliminated and without any chance of aspiring to a place for reclassification.

In addition, at the end of the duel that ended with a favorable score for La Maquina 1-2 with goals from Rodrigo Huescas and Gonzalo Carneiro, there was a break in the locker room of the university students with Dani Alves in the lead. The WDeportes cameras captured the departure of the carioca from the UNAM facilities.

With a face of few friends and without issuing statements, the former FC Barcelona player left CU alone and without the microphone with the rest of his teammates. In the absence of a date to end the regular round of the calendar, Andrés Lillini’s team seems to be abuzz after his fall against Cruz Azul.

What does Cruz Azul need to secure the pass?

On the Cruz Azul side, not everything is said yet. Although the victory was a cushion that meant half a pass to the playoffs, those led by Raúl Gutiérrez must ensure classification with a victory over Chivas on the last date. In the event of a tie or defeat, a series of results will have to be expected.

